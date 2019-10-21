Score a $50 GC with Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor at $250 ($380 value), more

Best Buy offers the Samsung 27-inch QHD 1440p Space Monitor with a $50 gift card for $249.99 shipped. Usually selling for $330, this monitor is currently discounted to the Amazon all-time low of $250 without the bonus credit. Today’s offer marks the best value we’ve seen to date and saves you 25% overall, assuming you’ll use the gift card. Geared towards maximizing the amount of space you’ll find on your workstation, Samsung’s aptly-named Space Monitor touts a unique stand that clamps to a desk and can be adjusted to lay flat against the wall. It also sports a 1440p 144Hz panel and comes equipped with both HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Find more discounted monitors and details below.

Also on sale today, you’ll find the Philips Brilliance 329P9H 32-inch 4K USB-C Monitor for $469.37 shipped. Having just dropped from $770, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Featuring a 32-inch 4K panel with frameless design, this monitor touts a built-in USB-C dock with Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.1, and more. There’s also a built-in KVM and pop-up webcam. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook by putting the savings from today’s deal towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Samsung 27-inch 1440p Space Monitor features:

Keep your desktop free from clutter while still enjoying exceptional picture quality with this Samsung 27-inch monitor. The space-saving design attaches to the back of your desk for a more unique setup, and the WQHD resolution delivers crisp, clear images. With a slim panel and three-sided bezel-less design, this Samsung 27-inch monitor is perfect on its own or as part of a multidisplay configuration.

