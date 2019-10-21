Sony just announced an update to its KOOV Educator Kit, which first was launched back in 2018. This KOOV system is built as a tool for educators, offering a “comprehensive solution for delivering quality science, technology, engineering, art, and math education accessible to students of all skill levels.” What’s new in the latest KOOV Trial Kit? Keep reading to find out more.

Sony’s latest KOOV Trial Kit is a built for smaller applications

While the KOOV Educator Kit was designed with larger groups in mind, the Trial Kit is built to be used by up to two learners. It comes with 86 colorful blocks, accessories, sensors, motors, and LEDS. All of this allow the user to develop a foundational understanding of coding, design, and robotics.

The KOOV Trial Kit allows Sony to give STEAM Educators a wider range of options to look at outside of the school field. It offers teachers, librarians, students, and parents an easy entrance into coding and robotics based on day-to-day learning.

”Sony looks to the next generation of young innovators as we head into the future, and we created the KOOV Trial Kit to provide a wider base of youngsters with the opportunity to take a peek into the coding and robotics universe,” said Michiko Araki Kelley, vice president, New Business and Corporate Marketing Group, Sony Electronics North America. “By embracing STEAM subjects in school, we hope students will be better prepared with the skills needed for their future careers.”

Smaller, while still packing a punch

While the KOOV Trial Kit does have quite a bit fewer pieces (86 vs over 300), and offers fewer pre-designed and pre-coded “Robot Recipes” (12 vs 43), both setups are just as capable. The Trial Kit is really designed to gauge your student’s interest in STEAM, see where they’re at, and help you make the right decision on the best path for your young one.

Quick Lessons for shorter time periods

The six Quick Lessons that the KOOV Trial Kit has to offer are perfect for a classroom setting, or even working on at home. Each lesson will tie into the 12 pre-coded and pre-designed robot recipes, and will be completed in roughly the timeframe of a standard class period. Sony says that these lessons offer a “simple, yet intuitive build”.

Sony KOOV Trial Kit pricing and availability

The KOOV Trial Kit is available starting now at Sony for $249.99 and can also be purchased from local retailers.

