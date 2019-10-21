While we are still over a month away from the shopping festivities, the True Value Black Friday 2019 ad is here. The small home improvement retailer will begin offering holiday-worthy deals well ahead of Thanksgiving while remaining open over the weekend. All the details are down below.

True Value Black Friday Hours

While specifics are still under wraps, if last year is any indication, True Value stores will be open from 7:30am until 8:00pm Thanksgiving week, but could very well see extended hours over the weekend and the like. We know, as per the True Value Black Friday 2019 ad, it will be offering deals on November 30th as well as early coupon offers starting on November 18th. You’ll also find a 30% off any one item ($50 or less) from December 9th through the 15th, but again we expect more details come Cyber Monday for December’s best deals. Stay locked to 9to5Toys as more details roll out.

Best True Value Black Friday Deals

As expected, the True Value Black Friday 2019 ad isn’t the longest we will see, but there are some notable offers here with much less of a chance of selling out compared to the big box stores. The DEWALT 20-Volt Max Compact Drill/Driver Kit with 2 Lithium-Ion Batteries will drop from $159 down to $99 shipped. This particular option is still listed at $150 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $100. Not the deepest deal we have seen, but again, True Value can be a good place to keep an eye on when Home Depot and Lowe’s sell out.

Other notable True Value deals include:

True Value Black Friday Ad

