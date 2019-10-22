Stow any iPad or MacBook in Acer’s Predator Utility Backpack: $80 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Utility Backpack for $79.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This spacious backpack is capable of stowing up to 17-inch gaming laptops, ensuring it’s ready for every MacBook in existence. A handy pocket can be found along the bottom, and it aims at providing quick and easy access to power banks, or anything you may need at a moment’s notice. The exterior sports a fabric that repels liquid, helping protect the look and feel of your new backpack for years to come. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you have no intention of wielding a 17-inch laptop, consider a smaller option. The Lenovo Legion Recon is $45 and it sports a design that like the featured deal, is sure to stand out. Inside this bag you’ll find enough space for a 15.6-inch gaming notebook, leaving you with plenty of storage for any of Apple’s modern MacBooks.

No matter which backpack you chose, be sure to grab one of Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 2 adapters to ensure you’re ready to charge two USB-C devices at once. We covered its release back in April, so have a look at that for additional information.

Acer Predator Utility Backpack features:

Cushioned mesh back panel for ventilated Air flow

Interior headset strap

Water repellent coating protection and zippers

Bottom pocket for power adapter Brick and personal belongings

Luggage handle pass-through design

