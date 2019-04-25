Over the last few years, USB-C has become much more prevalent than when Apple initially rolled it out on its MacBook lineup. Not only will you find it on nearly every modern Android phone, you’ll also see it on Chromebooks and the latest PCs. Anker’s upcoming PowerPort Atom PD 2 will make USB-C life a little bit easier thanks to two powerful ports built into one AC adapter.

Atom PD 2 will join Anker’s recently-released PD 1, and impressive PD 4 in a few days, with ports smart enough to power two devices and automatically prioritize which one needs it most.

Two is better than one

Anker is no stranger to charging technology, for many, it’s become the gold standard when shopping for alternatives to Apple’s pricey first-party solutions. The company routinely releases products which challenge the norm and deliver functionality that most of us can only dream of. The upcoming Atom PD 2 is yet again, one of these types of products.

Sporting a maximum output of 60W, the Atom PD 2 is not quite powerful enough to take on Apple’s 87W charger, but does offer a second port which we all wish the original power brick had. Twelve South has created ways to add ports to Apple’s standard charger, but its current offerings are still USB-A focused.

Upon hearing that it has a max charge of 60W, you may be inclined to think that each port offers 30W of power. This is simply not the case. Anker has spent several years finding ways to make the best third-party charging tech and Atom PD 2 makes it dead simple to plug in and let it figure the fastest way to spread out its full charging power.

While there are some impressively small 60W power adapters out there, the Atom PD 2 has got to be the smallest two port offering currently available. This makes it very desirable as one brick can replace two and allow easy and fast charging of portable gadgets like Nintendo Switch, Sony’s high-end ANC headphones, and more.

Pricing and availability

The Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2 launches on April 29th with a list MSRP of $54.99. This price point seems to be quite strategic considering that it will go head-to-head with Apple’s 61W power adapter. A product listing is not showing up yet, but one is certain to appear soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

I find it extremely satisfying to pack as light as possible. Products like Cocoon’s Slim Backpack, Heloideo’s all-in-one power bank, and Dodocool’s USB-C Hub help me do this with ease. For this reason, a dual power adapter like Atom PD 2 is a product that is certain to find its way into my bag in relatively short order.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!