Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone cases are on sale at Amazon from $26

- Oct. 22nd 2019 11:05 am ET

Amazon is discounting a number of official Apple iPhone cases today for both current and previous-generation models. Deals start at $26 with free shipping available for all. This is a rare chance to save big on Apple’s in-house silicone, leather, and smart battery cases. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Apple’s official silicone cases typically sell for $39, while its leather options go for $49. While there are certainly lower-priced alternatives out there, Apple’s own cases are known for high-quality materials that may be worth the extra cash to some. In particular, the official leather cases often develop a beautiful patina over time that adds a nice sophisticated look to your setup. Here’s a complete breakdown of today’s deals.

Silicone |

Leather |

Other cases |

Make sure to jump over to our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional deals on cases, charges, cables, and more!

