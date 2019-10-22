This $8 string light setup needs no external power thanks to its solar panel

Wetekcity Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AMIR Solar-powered LED Lights for $7.99 Prime shipped when the code AMTOHZO2 is used at checkout. This is a 20% discount, a match for what we normally see, and is the best available. Offering up illumination without batteries or wall outlets, this strip uses the power of the sun to shed light wherever you place it. Plus, there’s even an auto on/off at dusk/dawn so your lights are only in-use when it gets dark outside. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For a completely different look, check out this 8-foot string of globe bulbs at $5 Prime shipped. While it’s not solar powered, you’ll enjoy elegant Christmas decor in a few weeks without having to find a plug. Plus, it includes 10 bulbs, making it a near all-inclusive package.

Maybe you’re in the market for smarter lighting. Philips Hue is your go-to for that, and is currently on sale from $20 at Target.

AMIR Solar String Light features:

Upgraded solar panel with larger capacity, it can absorb more sunlight from day and store it in the built-in 1.2 V 1200 mAh rechargeable Ni-MH battery

150 LED bulbs on 50ft high quality copper wire, produce a cozy, warm white color, which enable you to decorate a beautiful and fairy world

Solar powered string lights(low voltage, no transformer included), made with thin and flexible copper wire, coiled with bobbin winder to avoid a mess

Both the string lights and the solar panel are IP65 Waterproof. No worry to use them in the rain

