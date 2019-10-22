Save up to 25% on Philips Hue gear: Motion Sensor $32, Lightstrip Plus $64, more

Target is currently offering its Circle rewards members (free to sign up) 20% off of a selection Philips Hue lighting products starting at $20. REDCard members will also save an extra 5% and lock in free delivery, which is also available on orders over $35 otherwise. While you’ll find everything from single bulbs to starter kits and more, one standout from the sale is a rare discount on the Hue Motion Sensor at $31.99. Down from $40, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in 2019. Expanding your Hue setup with the motion sensor allows you to automatically turn lights on when someone enters a room. I’ve been using them as an alternative to wall switches and love how they integrate with HomeKit to control other devices. Rated 4.4/5 star from over 380 customer. Head below for additional deals and you can learn more about Target’s new Circle program here.

Other notable Hue deals include:

Also on sale today, Z-Wave smart home owners will be able to expand their setup with GE’s Touch 3-Way Dimmer Switch, which is at a new Amazon low of $46.50 (22% off).

Philips Hue Motion Sensor features:

Trigger your smart lights with movement with the Hue motion sensor. The battery-powered sensor can be placed anywhere inside your home with hassle-free installation.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!