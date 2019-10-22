Take up to $130 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Cellular with deals from $349

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB in all three colors for $349 shipped. Having just dropped from $459, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low at Amazon. Update to the 128GB model for $429, down from $559. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. Throw in the cellular capabilities, and you’ll be able to get work done or consume content on-the-go with ease. Luckily, you’ll be able to count on up to 10-hours of battery life per charge, which will keep you from having to plug-in throughout the day. Plus, it works with Apple Pencil as well. More below.

With some of the savings from today’s deal, grab a case to keep your new iPad protected while out and about. This $12 option from ESR comes in a variety of colors and is backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 8,000 customers. Plus, it can double as a stand for keeping the iPad’s screen at a perfect viewing angle.

Want to step up to iPad Pro? Because right now we’re tracking a notable $149 off price cut at Amazon on the 256GB model.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Apple Pencil Support (1st Gen)

Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor

Lightning Connector

