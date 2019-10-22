Collect leaves, compost, and more in Fiskar’s Kangaroo Bag for $12.50

Amazon offers the Fiskars 30-gallon HardShell Bottom Kangaroo Garden Bag for $12.48 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Other retailers like Walmart are charging full price. With leaves falling to the ground, having a reusable bag like this is a great way to collect natural waste that accumulates around your property. This includes weeds, grass clippings and more. Some folks even depend on it for laundry when using a clothesline. The hardshell outside “won’t tear even if the container is dragged over rough terrain.” Drainage holes in the bottom guarantee that water won’t pool, and thus create any number of other issues along the way. Add in handles on top and you’ll be able to easily carry it around wherever needed. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 620 Amazon reviewers.

Those looking to save further may want to consider a five-pack of these fabric seven-gallon bags. At just $10, you’ll get more bags but the size and build quality aren’t as robust. Better suited for planting and moving compost than more heavy-duty jobs. Made of landscape fabric, the materials here just aren’t as tough but they are safe to plant directly into the ground if needed. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another solid option is Hefty’s 2.6-gallon compost bags. Each of which is 100% compostable, so you can easily throw leaves, food, and other safe materials in your pile without fear of environmental damage. You can grab a 25-pack for $5 currently.

Fiskars HardShell Kangaroo Garden Bag features:

Ideal for collecting weeds, grass clippings, other types of yard waste or even toys or laundry off the clothesline

HardShell base won’t tear even if the container is dragged over rough terrain

Drain holes in the base prevent water from pooling

Dimensions: 2.5L x 23.5W x 23.0H inch

Lifetime warranty

