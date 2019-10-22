iPhone 11 is FREE with trade-in, Pro from $12.50 per month with trade at Sprint

Sprint is offering a particularly notable deals on iPhone 11 models today when you trade-in select devices. The entry-level iPhone 11 is FREE when you trade-in an iPhone 7 or newer. Those with Android devices will need to deliver a Samsung Galaxy S9 or a more recently-introduced smartphone to take advantage of this offer. iPhone 11 Pro goes to $12.50 and iPhone 11 Pro Max is $16.67 monthly with the same requirements. This is across an 18-month lease and requires a new-line activation. You’d typically pay at least $23 at Sprint or other providers monthly for these devices. Terms and conditions can be found below.

iPhone 11 features a new dual-camera system with “all-day” battery life, new colors, and a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display. Upgrading to iPhone 11 Pro delivers a three-camera design, alongside a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display and the “toughest glass” in a smartphone. iPhone 11 Pro Max offers much of the same in a larger 6.5-inch design. Both of the Pro models offer notable upgrades in battery life with up to five additional hours over the previous generation.

Terms and conditions:

iPhone 11 64GB $0/mo. iPhone 11 Pro 64GB $12.50/mo. or iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB $16.67/mo. after $29.17/mo. credit, applied within 2 bills. Reqs. unlocked eligible trade-in, 18-mo. lease, new line activ., and approved credit. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Excludes tax. Eligible trade-in phones: iPhone 7, iPhone 7+, iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy Note9, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, LG G8, LG V40 and LG V50.

