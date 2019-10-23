Pick up the popular CRKT folding pocket knife for $14.50 (Reg. $20)

Amazon offers the CRKT three-inch Folding Pocket Knife for $14.60 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. This model offers a three-inch blade with a stainless steel and carbon fiber build. Includes a lifetime warranty and is made by hand in Kentucky. Offers a pocket clip design, so you can easily tote it around wherever adventures take you. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative may want to consider this $6 option from Bartech over at Amazon. It has a smaller blade and lacks the carbon fiber build. But at over 50% less, it’s certainly worth a look. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

For more options, jump over to our roundup of the best multi-tools starting at $5. You’ll find a wide-range of options here from Gerber, Leather, and many more.

CRKT Pocket Knife features:

Frame Lock

Stainless Steel Handles

Carson Flipper Opening

Designed by Kit Carson in Vine Grove, Kentucky

Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details

