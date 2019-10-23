Pick up the popular CRKT folding pocket knife for $14.50 (Reg. $20)

Amazon offers the CRKT three-inch Folding Pocket Knife for $14.60 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. This model offers a three-inch blade with a stainless steel and carbon fiber build. Includes a lifetime warranty and is made by hand in Kentucky. Offers a pocket clip design, so you can easily tote it around wherever adventures take you. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Those looking for a lower-cost alternative may want to consider this $6 option from Bartech over at Amazon. It has a smaller blade and lacks the carbon fiber build. But at over 50% less, it’s certainly worth a look. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
For more options, jump over to our roundup of the best multi-tools starting at $5. You’ll find a wide-range of options here from Gerber, Leather, and many more.
CRKT Pocket Knife features:
- Frame Lock
- Stainless Steel Handles
- Carson Flipper Opening
- Designed by Kit Carson in Vine Grove, Kentucky
- Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details
