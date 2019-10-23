Ninja’s 6.5-Qt. Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer hits Amazon low at $120 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the 6.5-quart Ninja OP301 Multi-Cooker for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Amazon and Walmart, this is $80 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Unlike the popular Instant Pot multi-cookers, this 1400-watt model can handle all your pressure cooking and steaming needs, as well as providing low-fat air frying. It ships with a 6.5-quart ceramic coated pot, a 4-quart cook & crisp basket, stainless steel reversible rack and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you already have an air fryer or just don’t need that feature, it’s a good idea to look at the Instant Pots. They are among the most popular multi-cookers out there and go for less than today’s featured offer. We still have the Wi-Fi and Alexa-enabled Instant Pot on sale for $100 right here, but you could grab the standard mode Instant Pot DUO60 for $79 shipped. It has nearly as large of a capacity and combines 7 different small kitchen appliances into one with a 4+ star rating from over 36,000 Amazon customers.

Ninja OP301 Multi-Cooker:

The Ninja Foodi—The Pressure Cooker That Crisps. Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, TenderCrisper

TenderCrisp Technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish

Pressure cook up to 70 percent faster versus traditional cooking methods; Air fry with up to 75 percent less fat than traditional frying methods; Versus slow cooked, braised, or low simmer recipes; Tested against hand cut, deep fried french fries

