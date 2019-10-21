Instant Pot’s Smart Wi-Fi and Alexa-enabled Cooker drops to $100 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Multi-Cooker for $99.95 shipped. Regularly $150, this model sells for even more at Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. For comparison sake, the only time we have seen it go for less this year was during Prime Day at $90. This model replaces up to 8 kitchen appliances with its 13 included cooking modes (pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, saute/searing, steam, and keep warm). You can control it over Wi-Fi using the Instant Pot app or with your voice using Alexa (when combined with an Alexa device). You’ll find a stainless steel steam rack, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, and condensation collector included with your purchase. Rated 4+ stars from 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if the Alexa and smartphone controls don’t excite you, considering a more basic Instant Pot model might be a good idea. The Instant Pot DUO60 features the same 6-quart capacity for $79 shipped. Just keep in mind it doesn’t have quite as many cooking modes and we are likely to see this one drop significantly more for Black Friday 2019. Whereas today’s featured deal is already within $10 of its holiday-worthy 2019 low. Another notable alternative would be the mini 3-quart model at $60.

Either way be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for more deals on kitchenware and in case you missed it, the True Value Black Friday ad is once again first out of the gate in 2019.

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Multi-Cooker:

Control in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. You’ll have access to 1, 000+ pre-programmed scripted recipes as well as have the ability to verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device. Stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector.

