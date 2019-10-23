Nomad takes 20% off just about everything, including its now $80 Base Station

Nomad Goods is currently offering 20% off any full-priced and in-stock item on its store for fall when the code OCT20 is used at checkout. Our favorite is the Base Station at $79.96 shipped when the code is used. This is down from its $100 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. I have the Base Station on my wife’s side table and it works fantastic. The 7.5W USB-A port is perfect for charging your Apple Watch and the 18W USB-C port is great for topping off your iPad Pro, or even the iPhone 11 Pro with the included cable. 99% of Nomad shoppers recommend this product, and it was one of our top picks for AirPower alternatives when Apple pulled the plug. Head below for more of our top picks.

Nomad Base Station

The Rugged Case for iPhone 11 Pro is another great pick here. Clocking in at $39.96 with the above code, this case is a great addition to your new smartphone. Being made of real leather, Nomad’s Rugged Case will wear beautifully as time goes on. I love the way a patinaed leather case looks, as it’s both elegant and rugged.

Other top picks:

Don’t forget about Nomad’s latest Base Station Pro which can charge three different Qi devices at one time. This is one of the closest copies to AirPower that we’ve seen, bringing multi-device wireless charging to consumers in a simple and sleek package.

Nomad Base Station features:

Base Station Hub provides a central charging station for all your devices. Power your devices however you need – wirelessly, USB-C, and USB-A. Base Station Hub’s thin, sleek design integrates perfectly on your nightstand and desk.

