Amazon offers Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries for $18

- Oct. 23rd 2019 7:07 am ET

Amazon offers the Panasonic eneloop 4-pack AAA Rechargeable Battery Bundle with Wall Charger for $17.99 Prime shipped. Also at B&H. Today’s deal is as much as $12 off the regular going rate, although we typically see it closer to $25. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Panasonic’s line of eneloop rechargeable batteries are a must-have for any home. These batteries can be used to power up remotes, gaming controllers, headphones, and much more. The included wall charger works with both AA and AAA rechargeable batteries, offering a complete solution for your power needs. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 10,000 Amazon reviewers.

If you just need the rechargeable batteries, Amazon has a four-pack of its AAAs for $10. You’ll of course miss out on the wall charger, but for the batteries alone this is a pretty solid price. AA and larger multi-packs are also available with great ratings across the board.

Panasonic eneloop AAA Rechargeable Batteries feature:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when stored properly and not in use)
  • 800mAh type, 750mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery
  • 4 position charger with advanced, individual battery charging; charges both AA and AAA cells
  • Battery detection technology – automatically shuts off when charging is complete

