Shave 50% off this GPS-enabled drone with a 2K camera, now $120 shipped

Potensic (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its D80 GPS Drone with 2K Camera for $119.94 shipped when the code U67H3V7P is used at checkout. This is down 50% from its regular going rate and is a new low that we’ve tracked. With built-in GPS tracking, this drone is perfect for longer-range flying. Plus, it offers return-to-home functionality that makes sure your drone comes back should the connection between it and your controller is lost. Plus, it can fly up to 25 miles per hour, which makes for fun stunts with friends and is great for tracking shots. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, grab this Samsung 32GB 95MB/s microSD Card for $7.50. It’s required for 2K video capture in the drone, and the included adapter makes transferring files to your computer super simple.

Take a more budget-friendly approach to learning how to fly when opting for the SNAPTAIN S5C Drone with HD Camera at $57 when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t pack GPS functionality, nor 2K recording, it’s a great alternative for those on a tighter budget.

Potensic D80 GPS Drone features:

D80 GPS drone adopts the advanced 4 brushless motors to ensure stable flight at high speed and long-distance with low consumption

Upgraded 2K with 5G WIFI design to captured more smooth, cinematic HD video you’ve expected with fast transmission

Potensic D80 camera drone enable you flight high speed at 40km/h with wide RC range at 800m

Integrates the latest technology with dual GPS to keep accurate positioning detail of your drone

The Return-to-Home function enables this camera drone automatically return when battery low/signal weak/out of range

Come with 1800mAh batteries& elegant aluminum case to extend your playtime up to 20 minutes

