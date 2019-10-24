With rumors swirling about an in-ear AirPods design, a pair of foam tips dubbed Comply SoftCONNECT has landed to help address potential fit issues. These EarPod and AirPods tips combine soft foam with a silicone sleeve that slides over the top of Apple’s earbuds.

Given the nature of foam, these are focused primarily on fit and do not aim to offer any sort of noise cancellation. Comply touts that its new AirPods tips are able to be easily inserted and removed thanks to a soft design that strays from what it typically uses in its other products.

Comply SoftCONNECT: Foam AirPods tips for a comfortable and secure fit

If the rumors are true, Apple is planning to release a new AirPods design with an in-ear fit. These are supposedly geared towards delivering noise isolation, but some are likely to be excited about the thought of a tighter fit that is less likely to fall out of their ears.

Comply is attempting to deliver a low-cost alternative for those with an existing pair of AirPods in-hand, but the company states buyers should not anticipate noise cancellation features. Comply’s take is that this is a feature, allowing users to ‘continue to hear their surroundings so they can remain alert.’

“The patented technology behind SoftCONNECT, coupled with the high quality of AirPods, will transform our consumers’ listening experience through a secure fit, all-day comfort, and sound quality that is unmatched within the industry,” said Chris Hudson, VP of Sales and Marketing.

Pricing and availability

Comply SoftCONNECT is available now and currently priced at $17.99 on Amazon. For this cost, buyers will net two pairs of AirPods tips along with a storage pouch. It’s unclear if the storage pouch is meant to house just the tips or AirPods with carrying case too. The latter seems like a better approach that could make lugging both easier to do.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I have never had an issue with AirPods falling out of my ears, I know it is an issue for some. I am not in this camp, having tried AUKEY’s Key Series and similarly fitted offerings over the years. For those struggling to make AirPods fit and aren’t interested in spending more on the rumored Pro version, these tips could be a viable solution.

Priced at a mere $18, these AirPods tips are priced inexpensively enough to potentially become a hit. The only caveat is that they won’t fit on AirPods when inside the charging case, which is certain to be a noticeable downside. To combat this issue, Comply bundles its AirPods tips with a storage pouch, but no matter how you slice it, it’s going to be less convenient.

