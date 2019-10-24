This wireless backup camera kit is the perfect car upgrade at $72 (Reg. $120)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $71.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code Y2HY4VS6 at checkout. This is down from its $120 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This setup offers a easy-to-use wireless backup camera that requires very little wiring. Plus, the included 4.3-inch screen will make it super easy to see what’s behind you. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to keep a record of what happens in front of your vehicle too, this 1080p dash camera is just $30 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is a great way to keep track of what happens while you’re driving, from accidents to just keeping a record of the beautiful scenery that you pass along the way.

Another must for road trips is BESTEK’s 200W power inverter for just $18 Prime shipped. It offers up three AC plugs and four USB ports to keep your devices charged while on-the-go.

AUTO-VOX CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera features:

With digital wireless transmission , CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture , which restores what you see behind your car directly.

The bigger the camera angle is, the more image distortion you get when the angle over 110 degrees, which makes 110 degrees golden angle for parking. Together with the adjustable parking lines fit different heights camera installation place make CS-2 a trusted parking assistant.

The waterproof standard of this camera is IP 68 , the highest and lowest temperature resistance is -4°F~149°F, and the lumen rating is 0.1 at low light night. Therefore whether it is sunny or rainy, hot or cold, day or night, the camera always performs well.

