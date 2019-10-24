Charge a MacBook and more with BESTEK’s 200W Power Inverter at $18 (Reg. $25)

BESTEK (99% positive feedback from over 73,300 shoppers) via Amazon offers its 200W Power Inverter for $17.99 Prime shipped when code 9CFYPQB8 has been applied at checkout. Having just dropped from $25, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, and marks a new Amazon low. Armed with three AC outlets as well as two 2.1 and two 1A USB-A ports, this power inverter can turn a car’s auxiliary power outlet into a 200W charger. This is a great option for refueling devices while on-the-road, as well as powering gear during tailgates or on camping trips. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

BESTEK 200W Power Inverter features:

America’s #1 power inverter brand. Provides 200 watts continuous DC to AC power and 500 watts peak output power to charge your multiple electronic devices on the go. 3 AC outlets and 4.2A 4 USB charging ports ideal for powering 7 devices simultaneously, great for charging smartphones, laptop, tablets, GPS units, TV, battery chargers, camping equipment and mobile office equipment

