Brydge is currently running a number of sales on its wireless keyboards for iPad, Surface, and Pixel Slate. Many deals are being matched at the company’s Amazon storefront, as well. Our favorite is the Brydge Pro 11.0 Keyboard for $119.99 shipped on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down $30 from its regular rate, matches the all-time low there, and is the best available. Brydge’s keyboard is perfect for transforming your 11-inch iPad Pro into a laptop, offering up a MacBook-like experience. I personally own the Brydge Pro 11.0 and find it a fantastic keyboard to use with my iPad, as the infinite angles it offers is vastly better than Apple’s dual-angle approach. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more of our top picks, or visit Brydge’s own website or Amazon storefront to see everything that’s on sale.

Our top picks:

For those who want a more universal typing experience, the Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480 is a great buy. It’s just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon, which is far less than any of the Brydge keyboards on sale today. It works with iOS or Android, as well as Windows and macOS, providing a well-rounded experience. Plus, the docking slot is perfect for resting a tablet or smartphone. The only thing to note here is that it won’t function as a clamshell like Brydge does, which removes some of the high-end experience that today’s featured deals offer.

Looking for a discounted iPad to go with your new keyboard? Check out our Apple Black Friday predictions which give you the lay of the land for what we expect to drop in price this holiday season. If you just can’t wait for Black Friday discounts, Apple’s previous generation iPad 9.7 is currently on sale from $349 with 128GB of storage (and cellular too!) There’s also the 11-inch iPad Pro (my personal favorite), which is down to $800 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy right now.

Brydge Pro 11.0 features:

Included with the keyboard, our new snap-on magnetic cover for the perfect solution to protect the back of your 11.0-inch iPad Pro from scratches or dents.

As an industry-leading wireless Bluetooth keyboard for the iPad Pro will provide an excellent typing experience

Forged out of a single piece of high-grade aluminum, the Brydge Pro 11.0 is designed to give you a stable base for your iPad Pro yet maximum flexibility

The Brydge Pro 11.0 is the ultimate wireless keyboard for the iPad Pro 2018 model, featuring 3-level backlit keys, fast and reliable connection via Bluetooth 4.1 or the included USB-C cable

Brydge prides itself on the quality of its products and you can rest assure that our products will stand the test of time with normal use

