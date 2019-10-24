Clean up leaves and more with EGO’s electric 56V blower for $118 (Refurb)

Home Depot offers the EGO refurbished 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $118.30 shipped. As a comparison, it goes for around $180 new for the bare tool alone and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. With leaves falling, this is a great time to pick up an electric blower. Not only will you be able to bypass gas and oil woes with this model, it’s compatible with the entire EGO 56V lineup. This model offers speeds up to 168MPH and ships with a full one-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ditch the high-power build here for the WORX 20V electric leaf blower at $90. This model is a #1 new release at Amazon and includes a battery and wall charger. It can produce up to 120MPH air speeds and is ideal for situations with lighter cleanups. Best of all? It weighs just 3.5-pounds, so you won’t have to worry about toting this thing around. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to check out our daily Green Deals roundup for more markdowns on electric outdoor tools, LED light bulbs, and much more.

EGO Cordless Electric Leaf Blower features:

Compatible with all EGO Power+ ARC Lithium batteries

High efficiency brushless motor

Variable-speed control delivers 225-580 CFM

4 times quieter than gas blowers

Weather-resistant construction

Flat and tapered nozzle attachments included

Ergonomic design for superb balance and user comfort

