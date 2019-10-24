Clean up leaves and more with EGO’s electric 56V blower for $118 (Refurb)

- Oct. 24th 2019 3:19 pm ET

$118
0

Home Depot offers the EGO refurbished 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $118.30 shipped. As a comparison, it goes for around $180 new for the bare tool alone and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. With leaves falling, this is a great time to pick up an electric blower. Not only will you be able to bypass gas and oil woes with this model, it’s compatible with the entire EGO 56V lineup. This model offers speeds up to 168MPH and ships with a full one-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ditch the high-power build here for the WORX 20V electric leaf blower at $90. This model is a #1 new release at Amazon and includes a battery and wall charger. It can produce up to 120MPH air speeds and is ideal for situations with lighter cleanups. Best of all? It weighs just 3.5-pounds, so you won’t have to worry about toting this thing around. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to check out our daily Green Deals roundup for more markdowns on electric outdoor tools, LED light bulbs, and much more.

EGO Cordless Electric Leaf Blower features:

  • Compatible with all EGO Power+ ARC Lithium batteries
  • High efficiency brushless motor
  • Variable-speed control delivers 225-580 CFM
  • 4 times quieter than gas blowers
  • Weather-resistant construction
  • Flat and tapered nozzle attachments included
  • Ergonomic design for superb balance and user comfort

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$118

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ego

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp