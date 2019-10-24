Monitor air quality, humidity, more in HomeKit with Eve Room at $80 ($20 off)

Amazon offers the Eve Room Indoor HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $79.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Just like the rest of the company’s HomeKit sensors, Eve Room comes wrapped in an anodized aluminum body and sports a nifty e-ink display. It tracks air quality, alongside temperature and humidity, providing a great deal of info to your HomeKit setup for automations and more. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 50% of customers. You can also learn more in our announcement coverage.

Alternatively there’s Eve Degree, which forgoes the air quality monitoring but still includes temperature and humidity tracking. At $62, it’s more affordable then the lead deal. I personally love mine, and use it for various automations throughout my smart home.

Don’t forget that right now you can score a three-pack of Wemo HomeKit Mini Smart Plugs for $60 (Reg. $75) or you can bring an oil diffuser into your Siri setup for $50.

Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor features:

Indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoors. But with Eve Room – the award-winning, Apple HomeKit-enabled air quality monitor – you and your loved ones can breathe clean, feel safe, and live healthy. Every day. Furniture, appliances, toys. Cooking, grooming, cleaning. Almost everything produces VOCs – volatile organic compounds – even humans. When contained indoors, VOC emissions quickly rise to harmful levels. With Eve Room, you’re always conscious of VOC accumulation, and inspired to keep your air fresh.

