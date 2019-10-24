Go off the grid with these portable power stations + solar panels from $83

ENKEEO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 155Wh Portable Power Station for $82.99 shipped. This is down from its $130 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up more than enough power to run small household electronics, charge your laptop, and keep your iPad topped off, this portable battery is perfect for camping trips and long weekends at the lake. You’ll find two AC outlets, three USB ports, a DC input, and more here. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We also spotted that the ENKEEO Amazon storefront is also offering its 222Wh Portable Power Station for $136.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code K55AEF47 at checkout. This is down from its $220 list price, $190 going rate, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. This model offers quite a bit more power than the above 155Wh model, and brings along with it dual USB-C outputs to recharge your MacBook, iPad, and more without an adapter. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

SUAOKI Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is also offering its 60W Foldable Solar Panel Kit for $118.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $160 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This solar panel would pair well with either portable power station above as they both support DC input that. This would give you even longer off-the-grid capabilities, as the sun would be your only need for recharging. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

ENKEEO 155Wh Portable Power Station features:

Enkeeo outdoor green power station provids a different way of power supply from traditional fuel generator which is lithium battery powered. With two US standard AC outlets, three USB ports, two DC jacks and 3 recharging ways function(wall outlet/solar panel/car charger), whether you’re out on an adventure or overnight camping, it back up your common electricity needs.

