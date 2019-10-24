iPhone 6s is compatible with iOS 13, get a refurb model from $130 with warranty

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished unlocked iPhone 6s in all colorways starting at $129.99 Prime shipped for the 64GB model. Those without a Prime membership will be charged a $6 delivery fee. That’s good for $20 less than our previous mention and is the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Those in need of additional storage can opt for an up to 128GB version at $149.99. Both AT&T and T-Mobile customers will be able to add either of the discounted handsets to their plans, as well as any other GSM-based carrier. This is a great buy for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Apple’s iPhone 6s sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip. Best of all, this handset is compatible with iOS 13. Includes a io-day warranty with purchase.

A perfect use of your savings is to pick up a case alongside the smartphone, which is especially the case if you’ll be handing it off to your kid. One of the more notable options is Spigen’sTough Armor Case iPhone 6s at $15, which offers notable protection in a slim form-factor.

Apple iPhone 6s features:

4.7-Inch Retina HD display with 3D touch

A9 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture.

All-new 12MP iSight Camera with live Photos.

Touch ID

32GB of internal memory to store your apps, music, photos, and videos.

