Garmin Vívosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker is $100 ($30 off)

Amazon offers the Garmin Vívosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker in midnight for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $130 with today’s deal matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Amongst the most notable features on this slim fitness tracker, you’ll find REM sleep and heart rating monitoring. Both of which are must-haves if you’re serious about monitoring your health and activity over time. You’ll also get vibration alerts for smartphone notifications, and more. Battery life rated at seven-days at a time on a full charge. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers.

Those in need of a lower-cost alternative may want to consider the Garmin vívofit 4 activity tracker for under $70 at Amazon. While you’ll get around a year’s worth of battery life here, many of the more notable features of the model above will be lacking. Step tracking, distance, and calories burned will also still be available on this lower-cost version, however.

Garmin Vívosmart 4 features:

Slim, smart activity tracker blends fashionable design with stylish metal accents and a bright, easy to read display

Includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep and can gauge blood oxygen saturation levels during the night with the wrist based Pulse Ox sensor. (Not a medical device and not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition)

Fitness and health monitoring tools include estimated wrist based heart rate, all day stress tracking, Relaxation breathing timer, Vo2 Max, body battery energy monitor and more

