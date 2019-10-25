This $35 Lowepro backpack is drone, camera, MacBook, and iPad-ready (Save $65)

Adorama is offering the Lowepro DroneGuard BP 400 Backpack for $34.99 shipped. That’s about $65 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is just four cents away from the lowest price we have tracked. Some people haul a few pieces of tech while others crank it up to eleven to get their best work done while on-the-go. This Lowepro backpack aims to make it all possible with room for a 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, drone, and camera kit. When it comes to toting a drone, this bag is made with DJI Phantom in mind, ensuring plenty of space for most others. You’ll also find enough space for five extra drone batteries, the bundled transmitter, along with two GoPros. While reviews are light for this specific bag, Lowepro is very reputable.

Put a stop to aimlessly throwing gear in your bag when picking up Cocoon’s $7 Grid-IT! Organizer. It features a slew of differently-sized elastic straps that hold many types of gear in place. Having used Cocoon’s organizational products for many years, I have yet to find anything that comes remotely close to delivering the functionality offered.

Want a capable backpack with a unique look? Have a look at our video review of HEX’s Terra Patrol Backpack. It embraces a stylish colorway with enough room for a 17-inch laptop.

Lowepro DroneGuard BP 400 Backpack features:

Flexible dividers securely house DJI Phantom, transmitter, up to 5 extra batteries 15″ laptop and 10″ tablet with additional space for Osmo and 2 GoPros or mirrorless kit plus personal items

Clamshell design with body-side access creates stable workspace for preflight setup

Targeted lightweight protection. Compression-molded FormShell technology protects gear from impact without added weight or bulk

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!