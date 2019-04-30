Hex has created multiple lines of baggage to fit a wide variety of applications. From a world traveling filmmaker’s signature pack to one designed for the bartender on the move, chances are Hex has something that will fit your needs. With 13 different bags, the Terra collection from Hex is one of their largest. We’re checking out two of their offerings, the Terra Sneaker Duffel and the Terra Patrol Backpack. Hit the jump for the video and more below.

Terra Line

The Terra line features a lighter tan color than most of Hex’s other packs, with cream and red zipper accents. To help with water resistance, the bags are made of coated polyester and incorporate waterproof zipper accents. YKK zippers add to the line’s reliability.

Having the Patrol Backpack and the Sneaker Duffel makes for a nice combo for commuting or travel. The backpack isn’t the largest I’ve used, or that Hex offers, but when combined with the Duffel you have plenty of room for packing clothing, essentials and your favorite sneakers.

Terra Sneaker Duffel

Two dedicated sneaker pockets are what set the the Sneaker Duffel apart from other bags, and also direct the overall design of the bag. The dimensions of the bag are taller than other duffels that I’ve used. The duffel sits 13 inches tall, 22-inches long and 9-inches deep – making it the size of most carry on luggage. The main clothing compartment of the duffel can hold 21.7-liters and each sneaker pocket 9.96-liters. I don’t have a sneaker collection, but these pockets seem plenty big to fit most sneakers, even boots. The rigid structure of the duffel keeps its shape no matter how full or empty it is.

HEX Sneaker Duffel and Patrol Backpack: Video

Features

For added convenience, the duffel also features a faux fur lined pocket inside the main compartment that holds up to a 13-inch laptop and a similarly lined accessory pocket on the front of the bag for tablets/phones. The other 3 exterior sides have pockets of various sizes for other items as well.

We all know sometimes sneakers can get a bit smelly… so to keep odors from reaching clothes, the Sneaker Duffel has a polyurethane divider between the sneaker compartments and main compartment.

HEX has also thrown in some other nice features to improve quality of life. On the underside, the Sneaker Duffel packs an ID pocket and luggage feet to keep the bag from sitting on pavement when placed down. There are magnets hidden in the handles to keep them together when placed down.

I’m more used to a standard soft duffel with a large central area like this one from Amazon, but can easily see the appeal of the Hex Sneaker Duffel with it’s dedicated sneaker compartments. The main clothing area is plenty big to hold clothing.

Terra Patrol Backpack

At $120, The Terra Patrol Backpack includes a lot of features that would appeal to the commuter. The Patrol design from Hex isn’t new, but they keep adding new color options. At 17.5-liters of capacity, it’s not the largest backpack, but it can still hold a 17-inch laptop with enough room for most of a day’s activities.

The whole pack feels well padded to protect everything inside. There isn’t much room in there for flex, so fitting bigger items in the Patrol Backpack might be a little difficult. If you’re a photographer or videographer you might have trouble fitting multiple bodies/lenses in there, but you could easily fit a smaller camera and accessories and the Patrol Backpack is more geared for a commuter. If you’re looking for space for photo/video gear, check to the recently released Rory Kramer Cinema Backpack.

With two main compartments and a large variety of other storage sizes and shapes, organization is not an issue with the Patrol Backpack. The fleece lined laptop pocket fits up to a 17-inch computer with an additional zipper pocket in the same compartment. The second main compartment features two open pockets. On the front of the pack you have two additional compartments with dedicated areas for keys, pens, and cards.

Two accessory pockets on the front are lined with fleece for phones or tablets. I could easily fit my iPhone 8 into the phone pocket with my Quad Lock case on, but my wife’s iPhone 7 Plus barely fits in without a case.

While I haven’t tried the Terra Sneaker Duffel and Patrol Backpack for an extended period of time, they do feel well-built and durable. They feature HEX Heritage logo lining, bar-tacked critical seams and surplus grade web straps. This combined with the overall padding and the specific soft lined pockets for sensitive accessories make them are a great option for commuting and traveling.

