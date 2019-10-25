Ninja’s family-sized Foodi Multi-Cooker/Air Fryer hits Amazon low at $189

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi 8-Quart All-in-One Multi-Cooker (OP401) for $189 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $280 at Amazon and Best Buy, this is the best price we can find. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and about $11 under our previous mention. It is also $10 below Amazon’s price on the 6.5-quart variant right now. Unlike those insanely popular Instant Pot multi-cookers, this model has all your pressure and steaming needs covered while also providing you with air frying and dehydration capabilities. The massive 8-quart ceramic coated pot can feed the whole family much like the 5-quart cook and crisp basket which can hold a 7-lb. chicken with no problem. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Despite not supporting air frying or dehydration, you could save more with the Instant Pot DUO60 at $79. It combines 7 small kitchen appliances in one and carries about as impressive a rating as a kitchen appliance can have on Amazon. But if you absolutely must have the Ninja OP401 for less, consider one of the Amazon refurbished models which start at $130 shipped.

Whatever you do, swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted housewares including coffee makers, tools, and decor, among other things. You’ll also find all of our top predictions for Black Friday 2019 in the home goods category right here.

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish

Pressure cook up to 70 percent faster versus traditional cooking methods

Xl 8 quart ceramic Coated pot is nonstick, PTFE/PFOA free and easy to clean

Xl 5 quart cook and crisp basket can hold up to a 7 lb. Chicken to feed your whole family

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!