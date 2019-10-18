After taking a look at potential upcoming deals from Amazon, Apple, Google and more, we are now turning our attention to the Black Friday home and kitchen gear. Black Friday 2019 is just over a month out at this point and we are expecting big things from the likes of Instant Pot, Dyson, and Anova, among many others. While much of the focus around Black Friday is generally consumed by fancy Apple products, giant TVs, and smart home gear, it is also the best time of year to outfit your household arsenal as well.

Black Friday Home and Kitchen Gear:

Generally speaking, the most popular deals come by way of those insanely popular Instant Pot multi-cookers, Anova’s trendy sous-vide solutions, and high-end vacuums from Dyson. Much like their more intelligent counterparts, the deals get thrown around quite liberally and tend to appear at most of the biggest retailers, including Amazon, come Thanksgiving week. We are expecting to see price matching across the board after the initial doorbuster deals sell out, but don’t count out some of the pre-Black Friday sales as some of the best deals for your kitchen and home goods needs will kick-off well ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

Instant Pots for Everyone:

When it comes to Black Friday home and kitchen gear deals, Instant Pot will be at the top of most lists. The company’s convenient all-in-one cookers are among the hottest small appliances on the market. And we are expecting big-time discounts across the board. The 6-quart Instant Pot DUO60 has seen a number of discounts across 2019, dropping as low as $50 for Prime Day – and we can easily see this deal return at Amazon for Black Friday 2019. But after all, this is Black Friday. This model has seen plenty of discounts, so it wouldn’t be out of the question to see $50 and a gift card. This could also very well push the 8-quart variant down to as low as $65 or $70 and the 3-quart Mini to $40 or less.

Instant Pot Ultra and More:

Although if last year is any indication, we will most likely see deals across the entire Instant Pot product line. Amazon, Walmart, Kohl’s, and Target all offered rock-bottom deals, in some cases with additional $10 gift cards thrown in. The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 has seen a number of deals across 2019 that have been even deeper than the best Black Friday offers from last year. We expect this model to drop down to at least $80 at Amazon and wouldn’t be surprised to see it even lower.

Most of the rock-bottom deals were available at Amazon last year, but Kohl’s and Target did eventually undercut some of those offers with gift cards and additional Kohl’s cash. We are also expecting to see at least one major doorbuster deal from Walmart and Target that will be both short-lived and incredibly notable. Both of which starting a few days ahead of Black Friday 2018. Instant Pot also recently debuted some new cookers and the like, so there is a chance we see some deals there. But odds are, the deepest discounts will be on the already available gear mentioned above.

Anova Sous Vide Black Friday Predictions:

Anova’s sous-vide cookers are sure to be among the hottest Black Friday home and kitchen gear deals. We have our eye on the app-supported Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano. The regularly $100 cooker really only goes on sale during major holidays and the like, which means price cuts are imminent. Having dropped as low as $65 or so at Amazon already, we are expecting at least that or better from several retailers. Last year’s best advertised offers had it at $75 as a doorbuster, which was quickly undercut at Amazon throughout the holiday season.

While we are yet to see any major discounts on the latest model Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker and the pricey $400 Pro model, the standard Wi-Fi + Bluetooth variant will likely also drop down to the $75 or $80 range, if not lower. But if you do take your home cooking seriously, definitely keep an eye out from some of the first early discounts on the latest/pro models too.

Dyson Black Friday Deals :

Dyson deals will certainly be everywhere that offers Black Friday home discounts. From Walmart and Lowe’s, to Kohl’s and the official Dyson eBay store, just about every model will see some kind of discount. Last year, Lowe’s offered up to $220 off a massive collection of options, but the best value tends to come by way of the official Dyson eBay store and directly from its site. The Dyson V7 stick vacuums, for example, sit in a more comfortable $250-$300 price range and are regularly discounted by hundreds of dollars. We expect to see this model (and similarly priced options) down as low as $200 (or less) in new condition with Dyson refurbished upright models seeing similar discounts.

And More Black Friday Home and Kitchen Deals:

Coffee makers, tools, blenders and well, just about anything you might need around the house will be seeing big-time discounts come November, as well. We are expecting to see up to 50% or more off Keurig makers (that $100 K-Mini should hit $50 or so). KitchenAid and Ninja (among many others) blenders will all most likely be seeing deep deals for Black Friday at Target, Walmart, and Amazon. A good example would be the Ninja BL480 Nutri Ninja which is regularly $80 or so and has dropped down to $60 at Amazon since Black Friday 2018. This personal-sized blender (and models just like it) should drop to around $50 or $60 with more budget-friendly brands (think Hamilton Beach and Magic Bullet) hitting the $25 range.

We are also expect to see rare deals on the gorgeous simplehuman stainless steel home collection. Last year these deals appeared on Amazon and at Lowe’s, and we are expecting much of the same in 2019.

