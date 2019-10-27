Score Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced Mouse for a new low of $80 (20% off)

Staples is currently offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $79.99 shipped when code 48492 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $100 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is one of the first discounts that we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Logitech’s MX Master series is one of the most renowned mice for Mac on the market, and its latest version continues to build that legacy with “ultrafast” magspeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. With a USB-C port, Logitech claims you’ll get 70 days of battery life per charge. As a #1 new release at Amazon, it carries a 4/5 star rating. Be sure to check our our hands-on review for a closer look.

Alternatively, you can bring home the previous Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse for $58 at Amazon. This option ditches some of the more premium upgrades from the MX Master 3 Advanced, but still offers a similar overall experience for your Mac.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

