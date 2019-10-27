Roku’s all-new Ultra Streaming Media Player gets 20% discount down to $80

Amazon currently offers the Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $79.99 shipped. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the second-best offer we’ve seen so far. Having just been refreshed backed in September, Roku’s 2019-edition of its Ultra Media Player is centered around HDR10 and 4K playback. Roku’s highest-end model also comes with an all-new remote which offers customizable shortcuts that allow you to quickly pull up favorite content and more. Another notable perk is that the Apple TV app just rolled out to Roku devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you can live without the 4K HDR capabilities, then save a bit more with Roku’s entry-level Express. At $25, this streaming stick will still give you access to a wealth of content and the same voice control features. It’s perfect for adding to a guest room TV or bringing to your dorm.

Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player features:

Roku Ultra is our top-of-the-line player with a powerful quad-core processor and our best wireless. Whether you’re watching in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp detail and vivid color. The enhanced voice remote features new personal shortcut buttons for one-touch control, Premium JBL headphones for private listening, and TV controls.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!