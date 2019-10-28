New AmazonBasics surge protectors offer rotating plugs, USB, more from $10

Amazon offers its new AmazonBasics Rotating 6-outlet Surge Protector with USB for $16.01 Prime shipped. Slated to be released on Friday. This model has been at $20 recently with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll find a unique design here, centered around six rotating outlets and two USB ports. There’s up to 1080-Joules of surge protection, ensuring that many devices can be covered in the event of a power irregularity. The two USB ports charge at 2.4A, making it ideal for at-home offices and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals below.

We also spotted the new AmazonBasics Rotating 6-outlet Wall-mounted Surge Protector for $10.05 Prime shipped. It typically goes for a few dollars more. This is another Amazon all-time low. With a unique wall-mounted design, this model delivers six outlets and 1080-Joules of protection. It’s a great way to turn a single wall receptacle into six. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Rotating Surge Protector features:

Protects electronic devices against unexpected surges, and spikes. Fireproof MOV (metal oxide Varistor) which provides safer protection from surges and spikes

Power LED light, plus surge protected light

1080 Joule energy rating provides reliable protection

On/off switch that integrates with a 15 amp overload resettable circuit breaker

Built-in USB ports that provide 2.4a max. Output/port

