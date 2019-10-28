New AmazonBasics surge protectors offer rotating plugs, USB, more from $10

Amazon offers its new AmazonBasics Rotating 6-outlet Surge Protector with USB for $16.01 Prime shipped. Slated to be released on Friday. This model has been at $20 recently with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll find a unique design here, centered around six rotating outlets and two USB ports. There’s up to 1080-Joules of surge protection, ensuring that many devices can be covered in the event of a power irregularity. The two USB ports charge at 2.4A, making it ideal for at-home offices and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals below.
We also spotted the new AmazonBasics Rotating 6-outlet Wall-mounted Surge Protector for $10.05 Prime shipped. It typically goes for a few dollars more. This is another Amazon all-time low. With a unique wall-mounted design, this model delivers six outlets and 1080-Joules of protection. It’s a great way to turn a single wall receptacle into six. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
AmazonBasics Rotating Surge Protector features:
- Protects electronic devices against unexpected surges, and spikes. Fireproof MOV (metal oxide Varistor) which provides safer protection from surges and spikes
- Power LED light, plus surge protected light
- 1080 Joule energy rating provides reliable protection
- On/off switch that integrates with a 15 amp overload resettable circuit breaker
- Built-in USB ports that provide 2.4a max. Output/port
