elago’s vintage-inspired Apple Watch dock is 30% off at $9 via Amazon

Oct. 28th 2019

elago via Amazon offers its W3 Apple Watch Stand for $8.99 shipped in white. As a comparison, it typically goes for $13 direct, and this is a match of the best price we’ve seen in 2019. For Apple fans, this Watch stand is a must-have with its vintage Mac vibes and spot-on coloring. It’s made of silicone, which means that it won’t scratch your Apple Watch. We loved it in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers agree, leaving a stellar 4.8/5 star rating.

Looking to save further? Consider this silicone dock that’s available in various colors for $6. You’ll miss out on the vintage vibes and overall enjoyment of the W3 dock, but it’s tough to beat this very attractive price.

elago W3 Stand features:

  • VINTAGE DESIGN: View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of an old Apple monitor.
  • EASY TO USE: Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.
  • MATERIAL: The elago W3 is made from scratch-free silicone to prevent damage to your Apple Watch and to prevent it from moving around when resting on a surface.

