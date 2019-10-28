Verizon’s Fios home internet comes with Disney+ and up to a $250 gift card

Verizon is once again offering multiple deals on its Fios Fiber Home Internet Service. Our favorite from the sale would be the gigabit plan, which goes for $79.99 per month on a three-year contract. While this does require you to keep Verizon’s service for three years, it comes with quite a few perks. You’ll get FREE modem rental for the duration of the contract, as well as a $250 prepaid Visa and a Fios TV Test Drive at no additional charge. This is a match for our previous mention from early in September, for comparison. Call of Duty Modern Warfare just launched this past weekend, and it’s a big download. With the 940Mbps speeds that Verizon offers here, your game will be ready to play in just minutes. Learn more about the deals on Verizon’s landing page, or head below for other details.

Nomad Base Station

Other Fios deals:

100Mbps: $40/mo 1-year contract $50 prepaid Visa

300Mbps: $60/mo 2-year contract $100 prepaid Visa



Don’t forget that Verizon is including a year of Disney+ with new Fios subscriptions, which is an additional $70 in value.

If you opt for the gigabit plan (which, who wouldn’t?) we recommend upgrading your networking gear. For Wi-Fi, you can’t go wrong with eero. It’s my personal favorite, what I use daily, and is one of the only routers compatible with Apple’s recently-released HomeKit Secure Video feature. Also, don’t forget that TP-Link’s tri-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi router is at a new low of $230 shipped, which is $100 off its regular rate.

Terms and conditions:

Fios Triple Play – 2-year agreement Visa: $250 Verizon Visa Prepaid Card issued by MetaBank®, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date; fees may apply. Card terms and conditions apply. Must install & maintain qualifying Fios services in good standing for 31 days & register for the card w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 4/11/20, whichever is first. Card mailed w/in 30 days of registration. Offer ends 11/11/19. Fios: Online offer valid thru 11/11 for eligible new custs. Availability varies. Gigabit network connection to your home. Wired speeds up to 940/880 Mbps with avg. speeds betw. 750-940 Mbps download / 750-880 Mbps upload. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See Verizon.com/yourspeed for more info. Promo rates applied via bill credits and increase after promo period. Price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only. 2-yr. agr. req’d. Beg. mo. 2, up to $350 ETF applies. $12/mo. STB, $12/mo. router charge, $6.49/mo. Broadcast, up to $8.89/mo. Regional Sports Network and $0.99/mo. FDV Admin. fees apply. Other fees, taxes & terms may apply. Auto Pay (ACH or bank debit card only) & paper-free billing req’d. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. © 2019 Verizon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!