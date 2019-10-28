TP-Link’s Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router drops to new low at $230 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Archer C5400X Tri-Band Gigabit 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $229.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate, is $20 under the lowest we’ve tracked prior at Amazon, and the best all-time offer. TP-Link’s high-end Wi-Fi router packs plenty of features to justify its premium price tag, including up to 5,400 Mb/s network throughput, Gigabit Ethernet ports with Link Aggregation, dual USB 3.0 ports, and more. Plus, the eight-antenna setup allows for an extended Wi-Fi range. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 525 customers. Head below for more.

Those looking for a mesh router system and to save even more than the lead deal will want to check out Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System at $180. This option offers up to 4,000-sq. ft. of 802.11ac coverage and just recently rolled out VPN support, allowing you to enjoy browsing privacy while away from home.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing this Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System on sale for $250 (25% off).

TP-Link Gigabit 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:

A leading-edge 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU, three co-processors and 1 GB RAM work tirelessly at the heart of your network command center while the dynamic optimization engine runs relentlessly to eradicate latency. Incredible AC5400 Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO and Airtime Fairness serves every connection with speed and precision to maximize throughput and response rates.

