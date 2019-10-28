GameStop is getting an early jump on the holidays this year. While its full-on Black Friday ad was one of the last we saw in 2018, we are getting an early look at the yearly GameStop Holiday Gift Guide today. As usual, these gift guides don’t actually contain any of the upcoming Black Friday deals, but they do give us a great idea of what to expect come the end of next month, if not offer up some great holiday gamer gift ideas. Head below for a closer look.

GameStop Holiday Gift Guide:

The 2019 GameStop Holiday Gift Guide is 60-pages long and absolutely filled with all things gaming. This year’s guide includes all of the major consoles including PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, the latest model Nintendo Switch and the handheld Switch Lite, along with all the accessories that go with them.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and More:

Considering Microsoft was busy in 2019 rolling its popular Live Gold service into the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate program, it’s no surprise GameStop has dedicated an entire page to the new digital subscription. PS Plus, of which we are also specking big-time Black Friday offers, is quietly tucked inside the PS section, by comparison.

GameStop Exclusives:

Throughout this year’s 2019 GameStop Holiday Gift Guide you’ll find loads of gear that is available at most major retailers. However, there are some GameStop exclusives here that might only go on sale at GameStop come next month. Just some of that gear includes the Ocean Shadow Xbox One Wireless Controller, a Special Edition NBA 2K20 Xbox One X bundle, certain Fortnite Nerf toys, and even some Switch controllers.

Toys, Merchandise and More:

As usual, the GameStop Holiday Gift Guide 2019 is absolutely filled with gaming merchandise and toys, as well. From Pokemon to Funko Pop! characters, and everything in between, GameStop will likely be one of the premier destinations for this kind of gear over the holidays.

Beyond that, we are also seeing full page spreads for popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and more. These pages not only highlight the games themselves but also some matching and companion accessories that will make for great gift ideas. The Link’s Awakening features a series of Switch cases and GameStop-exclusive Zelda-themed controllers as well as apparel and much more.

Browse through the 2019 GameStop Holiday Gift Guide:

Source: DealsPlus

