Pick up this Kershaw Pocket Knife at its best price in a year, now $11.50

Amazon offers the Kershaw 1995X Pocket Knife for $11.61 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $20. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked in a year at Amazon. This model offers a straight-forward design with an assisted knife opening for easy use. You’ll get a total open length of just over eight-inches with a 3.5-inch blade as well. A built-in frame lock ensures that your knife is secure when not in use, making it easier to carry around with confidence. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Those in need of a slimmer design may want to consider Gerber’s EAB Lite Pocket Knife for under $10. This model offers a 2.8-inch build when closed and weighs 2.5-ounces total. I’ve been using this knife for a few years now to open packages and handle other low-key jobs around the house. It has solid ratings from over 2,100 Amazon reviewers.

The Gerber EAB is also a part of our best multi-tool roundup. Be sure to check out our guide for more deals from $5 on a variety of styles from Leatherman, Victronix, Swiss, and others.

Kershaw 1995X Pocket Knife features:

You want a knife that’s different? You want an Identity. With its black-and-grey coloring, the Identity has a tactical look. But it’s a tactical look with a difference. The broad drop-point blade flows into the patterned handle, which tapers to a slim end. A larger bolster and the unusual texturing on both sides of the handle enable your hand to lock in securely as you grip the knife. In keeping with its name, the pattern on the handle scales is inspired by a unique part of a person’s identity-the fingerprint. Concentric fingerprint-like circles give the Kershaw Identity an unusual look as well as enhancing grip. The blade is 8Cr13MoV stainless steel for good edge retention and easy resharpening; black-oxide coating makes it non-reflective, too.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!