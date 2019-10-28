Home Depot discounts Kwikset smart locks and more from $53, today only

Today only, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off select smart and electronic door locks from $74. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Kwikset SmartCode 909 Door Lock with Lever for $84. Amazon typically charges over $100 and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked in 2019. This minimal smart lock includes a dead bolt, built-in key code panel, Kwikset’s SmartKey Security System, which lets you rekey your lock “in seconds”. It is an easy way to add an additional level of security to your home. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 300 Home Depot reviewers. Head below for more.

Another standout is the Kwikset SmartCode 913 Electronic Deadbolt and Lever System for $149.99. It typically sells for around $180 or more. This model delivers everything you need for an updated front door security setup, including support for 16 user codes and a backlit keypad. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale right here for additional deals on Z-Wave-enabled smart locks and more.

Kwikset SmartCode 909 features:

The SmartCode touchpad electronic deadbolt is a one-touch locking motorized deadbolt. With your personalized code, you can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry and the back-lit keypad provides increased visibility. SmartCode is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries. It also features SmartKey Security as the back-up keyway. This single cylinder deadbolt can be locked or unlocked by using the keypad or key from the outside as well as the turn button from the inside. The Lifetime Polished Brass finish adds to the traditional look and feel of the product and makes a classic statement.

