Now that we are reaching the end of October, Black Friday 2019 shopping will be on all of our minds when we enter November. We’ve noticed when covering the past few years of Black Friday deals, that the prices and discounts keep getting better. However, we are doing our best to give you the best predictions and what you can expect on the big day. One of our favorite retailers that will be showcasing steep discounts is Nordstrom Rack.

The Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2019 sale is a beautiful opportunity to score name brand clothing, luggage, shoes, and accessories for the holidays. Some of these brands, including Nike, Ray-Ban, The North Face, Cole Haan, TUMI, and many more. So to make sure you’re prepared for your shopping experience we’ve put together a guide for you below.

When is Black Friday at Nordstrom Rack?

Storefronts will be slammed at Nordstrom Rack this Black Friday. So be sure you’re ready because the deals start online on 11/24 and in-stores on 11/29.

How can I take advantage of Nordstrom Rack’s deals?

You can take advantage of Nordstrom Rack’s deals by shopping online or in-stores. You can also sign up for Nordstrom Rack emails to get a first look at the sales. Another way to make your shopping experience more enjoyable is by downloading the Nordstrom Rack mobile app. This will let you shop right at your fingertips, and it even lets your scan and shop if you’re looking for a similar item if the desired piece is sold out. Finally, be sure to check out store hours to make sure that you are at the front of the line come Black Friday.

Nordstrom Rack Rewards Free Shipping

Usually, throughout Nordstrom Rack, you can receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. However, if you apply for the Nordy Rewards program, you can skip the shipping fees and earn points on every purchase. Even better, for every $1 you spend you receive 1 point in stores or online at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and HauteLook. For every 2,000 points, you’ll get a $20 Nordstrom Note to spend on anything from the three sites. This program is also beneficial to have when it comes to significant events like early access to clearance, semi-annual sales, and more.

What will be on sale at Nordstrom Rack on Black Friday?

So last year, we saw Nordstrom Rack provide seven days with new deals every 24 hours. These deals, including loads of top brands, such as Nike, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, Steve Madden, and many more. Also, on Black Friday proper, the retailer gave an extra 30% off all clearance items for a total savings of 75% off.

One of the most notable brands we saw last year was The North Face on sale. This is an exceptional time to stock up on outerwear that would make for unusual gifts for friends and family. The Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Event is also another excellent opportunity to score designer sunglasses at a high price. Last year we saw Dolce & Gabbana, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Nike, and many more. Best of all, the majority of the styles were priced at up to 70% off.

