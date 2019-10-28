RCA’s 43-inch UHDTV is $160 or grab TCL’s 75-inch 4K HDR Smart display for $700

Walmart offers the RCA 43-inch 4K Ultra HDTV for $159.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $450 price tag and a $140 drop from the regular going rate. Our previous mention was $200 but we’ve seen it drop to $150 once before. This budget-friendly Ultra HDTV offers 4K resolution and four HDMI inputs for ample connectivity. At 43-inches, it’s a solid option for upgrading a secondary space such as a bedroom, den, or office. You won’t find the latest technology here, but the price sure is tough to beat if you’re on a budget and want support for high-resolution content. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Another standout offer is over at Best Buy on TCL’s 75-inch Smart Roku 4K HDR UHDTV for $699.99 shipped. It originally sold for $1,000 and typically is listed around $900 these days. This model comes packed with technology, including 4K and HDR support, along with built-in Roku TV functionality, so you can easily stream all your favorite content and more. Includes three HDMI inputs. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

RCA 43-inch 4K Ultra HDTV features:

The RCA 43″ 2160p Class 60Hz LED 4K UHD TV features a brilliant 2160P 4K Ultra high definition picture for your viewing pleasure. 4K Ultra High-Definition displays have four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display, turning your shows into the ultimate UHD viewing experience. Time to take your entertainment experience to a new level! The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on your screen. See it all with enhanced picture quality, including a wider spectrum of colors.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!