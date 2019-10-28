Apple’s official 10-inch iPad/Pro/Air Smart Keyboard is $100 (Reg. $159)

Best Buy is currently offering Apple’s official 10-inch iPad Smart Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. This model is compatible with any of Apple’s 10-inch iPads, including the latest 10.2-inch version, iPad Pro, and iPad Pro. You will need to be a My Best Buy member to lock-in your savings but it’s free to sign-up. Today’s deal is down from the regular $159 price tag and Amazon’s current all-time low of $120. Apple’s official Smart Keyboard delivers a full QWERT layout which also doubles as a cover when not in use. My favorite part is that it pairs via Apple’s Smart Connector, so you don’t have to worry about batteries. Just simply connect the two devices and you’re ready to go.

If you’re willing to ditch the built-in keyboard and Apple’s fit and finish here, there are more savings to be had. Anker’s Ultra Compact Slim Profile Wireless Keyboard is $22. For 78% less than today’s lead deal, you’ll still get a full Bluetooth keyboard but will miss out on some of those nifty integrated Apple features. That said, this model can also be used with your Mac, other iOS and Android devices, PCs, streaming boxes and more. So there is quite a bit of value here. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

You’ll find additional official accessories on sale in our Apple guide which is jam-packed with offers on iPads, Mac, and more.

Apple 10-inch iPad Smart Keyboard features:

Unfold the full-size Smart Keyboard when you need it, then fold it to create a durable and lightweight cover when you don’t. No need for batteries or pairing. It’s just as easy to use as it is to take with you. The Smart Keyboard combines advanced technologies to create a keyboard like no other. It’s a full-size keyboard that’s fully portable, and it connects to iPad Pro with the Smart Connector. Just attach the Smart Keyboard and start typing. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

