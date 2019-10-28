WORX’s table + compact saw upgrades your portable tool game for $59 (Reg. $90)

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its Sidekick Portable Tailgate Work Table + Compact Circular Saw for $59 shipped. Separately, you’d pay over $40 for the table and $50 for the saw, saving you around $30 here. With this setup, you’ll receive everything needed to easily complete small tasks around the house. The folding table offers an easy set up and break down procedure, which makes it great for quick tasks. WORX’s compact circular saw is designed to fit into tighter spaces that larger models just can’t get to. Rated 4.2+ stars.

Nomad Base Station

Further expand your cutting capabilities by grabbing these High Speed Steel and High Speed Steel Compact Circular Saw Blades for under $20 Prime shipped combined. This will give you the ability to cut even more objects, like tile, thick wood, and others.

Another great way to keep expanding your tool collection is to get Bosch’s 2-piece tool kit for just $96 shipped, which is down from its near-$190 going rate.

WORX Sidekick Portable Work Table features:

Compact, lightweight and easy to set up – supports up to 300 lbs.

Metal leg stand won’t slip on hard surfaces or sink in soft ground

Detachable tabletop transforms into the carrying case for maximum portability

Tabletop folds in half for convenient, out-of-the-way storage

Includes four Clamp Dogs for securing materials and two Link Locks to connect multiple Sidekicks

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!