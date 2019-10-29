Amazon magazine sale from $4/yr.: Family Handyman, Wired, Vanity Fair, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some notable magazine subscription deals starting from $3.75 with free digital delivery. We are seeing offers on titles like Family Handyman, Vanity Fair, Wired, Reader’s Digest and many more. While our usual exclusive magazine promotions tend to undercut Amazon’s deals, there are a few particularly solid offers in today’s sale to watch out for. Head below for all the details.

All of the aforementioned titles are the real standouts. Either matching or slightly below our weekly exclusive offers, you’ll want to take a closer look at the Family Handyman, Vanity Fair, Wired, and Reader’s Digest deals here.

We don’t see very many deals on Family Handyman, for example. Today you can lock-in a one-year subscription for just $3.75 with free delivery each month. Regularly up to $18 at Amazon, DiscountMags charges even more with today’s offer being the current best we can find. It is also slightly below our previous deal price mention. Described as the number one magazine for “do-it-yourself homeowners,” it covers everything from “step-by-step maintenance, repair and improvement projects,” to tool skills, DIY tips, and product buying advice.”

***Note: Watch out for Amazon’s auto renewals here. Unlike our regular magazine deals, these subscriptions will get auto-renewed at whatever price Amazon sees fit once your discounted subscription period has lapsed. So just make sure you manually cancel the subscription before it’s up and head back to 9to5Toys for a discounted extension.

Once your year of adult magazine material is covered, go check out this deal on the Complete Adventures of Curious George at $20 off. The Amazon first read freebies are also still up for grabs and you’ll find the rest of today’s Gold Box deals right here.

Family Handyman Magazine:

