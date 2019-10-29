The Complete Adventures of Curious George is over $20 off on Kindle, now $2

Amazon is offering The Complete Adventures of Curious George on Kindle for $1.99. This is down over $20 from its regular going rate and marks a new all-time low, beating the previous sale price by $1. This children’s book is a must-have if you have any young ones. It’s a #1 best-seller in Amazon’s Children’s Literary Biographies category, giving you confidence in your purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Complete Adventures of Curious George:

In this collection of George’s best-loved adventures, fans young and old can follow along as he is captured by the Man with the Yellow Hat, who brings him to a zoo in the big city—and eventually, takes him home to live at his house and helps him out of a few sticky situations.

