Apple’s annual Halloween movie sale starts at $5, plus new $1 rentals, more

Apple has now kicked off its annual Halloween movie sale, discounting various genres and more from $5. There’s also a nice selection of $1 rentals this week too alongside a handful of other notable price drops. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest sale.

Apple launches Halloween movie sale

Each year, Apple offers a notable Halloween movie sale covering new and old favorites. This time around the deals start at just $5, with many selling for as much as $15 regularly. With Halloween just a few days away, this is a great time to introduce some fresh and spooky content to your movie library. Here are all of our top picks:

$1 HD rental movie sale

There’s also a big $1 HD rental movie sale going at Apple this week. If you’re not ready to commit to buying a film outright, this is a great way to enjoy some entertainment for less. You’d typically pay $5 or more for each of these movies on sale today.

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Intruder starring Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, and Meagan Good. It typically rents for $5 or more at competing services and has collected a 3.8/5 star rating to date.

Other notable deals

