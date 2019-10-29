Official Apple Watch bands hit new Amazon all-time lows from $22.50

We’ve spotted a number of official Apple Watch bands on sale at Amazon today, marking new all-time lows on a variety of different styles. As always, you’ll need a Prime membership or an order over $25 to lock-in free shipping. A number of different Sport Loop Bands have dropped in various colors from $22.50, including new all-time lows on Nectarine, Black, and Sand. Be sure to browse through all of the listings for more. These bands regularly sell for $49. Given how pricey these bands can typically be, now is a great time to grab a few while discounted whether for yourself or the fitness junkie in your life.

Here’s a breakdown of all the other deals available:

You’ll also want to make sure you swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 5 bands for even more deals from $5. Here you’ll find a wide range of styles to choose from, including Sport Loops, Leather Straps, and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 Sport Loop Band features:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment.

The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.

On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

You can match this band with any Apple Watch Series 5 case of the same size.

It also works with all previous versions of Apple Watch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!