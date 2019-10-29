Official Apple Watch bands hit new Amazon all-time lows from $22.50

We’ve spotted a number of official Apple Watch bands on sale at Amazon today, marking new all-time lows on a variety of different styles. As always, you’ll need a Prime membership or an order over $25 to lock-in free shipping. A number of different Sport Loop Bands have dropped in various colors from $22.50, including new all-time lows on Nectarine, Black, and Sand. Be sure to browse through all of the listings for more. These bands regularly sell for $49. Given how pricey these bands can typically be, now is a great time to grab a few while discounted whether for yourself or the fitness junkie in your life.
Here’s a breakdown of all the other deals available:
- Sport Band: from $22.50 (Reg. $49)
- Milanese Loop: from $86 (Reg. $99+)
- Leather Loop: from $99 (Orig. $149)
You’ll also want to make sure you swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 5 bands for even more deals from $5. Here you’ll find a wide range of styles to choose from, including Sport Loops, Leather Straps, and more.
Apple Watch Series 5 Sport Loop Band features:
- Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment.
- The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.
- On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.
- You can match this band with any Apple Watch Series 5 case of the same size.
- It also works with all previous versions of Apple Watch
