Add Aukey’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub to your Mac for $21 Prime shipped (Save 48%)

- Oct. 29th 2019 10:02 am ET

0

Aukey Store US (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,500+) via Amazon offers its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $21.19 Prime shipped when code BKJP7546 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 48% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. This USB-C hub brings a variety of ports back to your machine, which will be especially appreciated for those rocking newer MacBooks and the like, or even an iPad Pro. You’re looking at three USB 3.1 and HDMI ports as well as microSD and SD card slots. Over 170 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Alternatively you could pick up this two-pack of Aukey USB-C to A Adapters for $7, if you don’t need the bulk of an added hub. They still rock USB 3.0 speeds, but are ideal for stowing away in your everyday carry so that if the need ever presents itself, your machine will be ready to handle USB-A devices.

Aukey 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

This multiport aluminum USB-C hub offers convenient access to multiple devices on your USB-C laptop or phone. Keep your laptop charging while still providing power to each external device attached.

