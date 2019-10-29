Black Friday 2019 is one of the most anticipated shopping holidays of the season. Most retailers can expect to be at least 50% off, and the majority also tag on free delivery fees. In the fashion realm, the sister stores GAP, Banana Republic, and Old Navy are sure to have excellent discounts. There will be no need for Santa this year, because these deals will have you covered. Be sure to head below the jump to find out more information about store hours, how to avoid shipping fees, and much more.

When is Black Friday at GAP, Old Navy & Banana Republic?

If we follow how each store ran last year, we can expect early access to start between November 20th through the 25th, and the main sale begin on November 26, 2019. We also saw that each store opened on Thanksgiving day from 3 pm until 9 pm and reopened to the public at midnight on Black Friday.

When will the GAP, Old Navy & Banana Republic Ad release?

We can predict from last Black Friday that ads will leak around the first week of November. We will also be providing plenty of coverage when the ads are officially released.

Will GAP, Old Navy & Banana Republic have free shipping?

Standard shipping fees stood throughout last year’s deals, which includes free delivery on orders of $50 or more. However, you can apply for a GAPCard to receive free shipping and an extra 20% off on your first purchase at all three stores.

How can I take advantage of GAP, Old Navy & Banana Republic’s deals?

To make sure you are ahead to the game when it comes to the deals, be sure to know your storefronts hours. You can also sign up for email alerts, so you know right when the deals go live. Also, we saw last year that in-store shoppers received GAPCash during certain hours, so stay tuned to see when those times will be released.

What will be on sale at GAP, Old Navy & Banana Republic?

Last year, at all three retailers we saw, 50% off everything with no exclusions. That’s the biggest sale you will see from each retailer this year, and they release an array of new arrivals before the big day. GAP is a great place to stock up on essentials such as sweaters, thermals, athletic wear from the GAPFIT line, and stock up on baby apparel too.

At Banana Republic, I love their jeans and think that they will have excellent deals on quality denim. Banana Republic is also an excellent place to pick up trendy shoes and outerwear for the holidays as well.

Finally, Old Navy is full of casual wear for the entire family at a high price. You will see significant price drops on puffer vests and jackets, as well as cozy knits and pajamas.

