Power an iPhone and a car with this highly-rated jump starter: $46 (Save 35%)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 800A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter for $46.19 shipped when coupon code 5CEJVQDI has been applied during checkout. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and among some of the best pricing we have tracked. Everyone that’s ever had a car battery die knows how much of pain it can be. You need to either call in a favor or simply hope that a stranger has the time and equipment needed to help out. By grabbing this jump starter, not only will you be able to revive your car, it’ll be simple to help someone else with their dead battery. This product also doubles as a power bank with dual 2 amp USB ports in tow. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when picking up TACKLIFE Digital Tire Pressure Gauge for $7 when clipping the on-page coupon. This handy gauge allows you to say goodbye to the finicky stick-like options in favor of an easy-to-read digital offering. It supports pressure readings up to 150PSI, making it a slam dunk for most use cases.

Oh, and if you’ve ever had the urge to charge a MacBook Pro in the car, have a look at Satechi’s recently-released 72W USB-C PD car charger. Priced at $30, this incredibly powerful car charge is also quite affordable.

GOOLOO Car Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: This GOOLOO emergency jump starter has enough power (800A peak current) to jump start most 12 volt vehicles on the road! (up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawn mowers, yachts, boat, pickup, snowmobiles, etc. Fully charges in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months.

QUICK-CHARGE USB PORTS: Designed with dual USB outputs (5V/2.1A, 5V 2.4A/9V 2A), the quick-charge 3.0 USB port charges your devices faster and is compatible with almost all USB charging devices – including cell phones, tablets, Kindles or digital cameras. Charging is fast and efficient – helping you save time.

